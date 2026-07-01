November 29, 1970 – June 28, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home

Dwayne “Dewey” Johnson passed away peacefully on June 28, 2026, in Sauk Rapids, MN.

Dwayne Lee Johnson was born on November 29, 1970, in Saint Cloud, MN, to Leland and Patricia (Pick) Johnson.

Dwayne lived for demolition derbies and ran these events for about 30 years. Later on, his daughter, Abigail would join him in driving at the derbies. Dwayne also enjoyed deer hunting. He is most remembered for his pride and joy, a '69 Chevrolet Nova that he rebuilt himself.

He is survived by his parents, Leland and Patricia Johnson of Rice, MN; daughter, Abigail of Monticello, MN; brother, Robert (Carolyn) Johnson of Ottawa, Kansas, and his sister, Carrie (Brian) Richards of New York, New York.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents.