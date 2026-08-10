February 25, 1967 – August 7, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home

Jeffrey Hippler passed away peacefully on August 7, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 16th at Rolling Ridge Event Center in St. Joseph, MN from 12pm-3pm to honor and remember his life. To capture Jeffrey’s spirit, please wear your sports jersey or wildest Hawaiian shirt.

Jeffrey was born on February 25, 1967, in St. Paul Minnesota, to Raymond and Esther Hippler. Jeffrey married the love of his life, Hope Newlander, on October 7, 1989, in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

Together they shared many years filled with love and laughter. Jeffrey worked as a Senior Trainer and Software Implementation Consultant for Bankers Systems/Wolters Kluwer for 31 years, where he was known for his deep passion for training customers. He had a rare gift and love for public speaking.

Jeffrey found great joy in fishing, sports and mostly football, especially Minnesota Gopher football. He pretended to be exasperated by his wife’s collection of homeless cats, but everyone knew he loved animals. His quick wit, humor, and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Jeffrey is lovingly survived by his wife Hope, his sisters Debi Schmaltz and Corinne Nathan, many nieces and nephews, and the cats.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steven.

Memorials are preferred to Tri-County Humane Society or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota.