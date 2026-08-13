August 6, 1944 - August 5, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home

Edward Charpenter born on August 6, 1944, in St. Paul, MN, passed away at the age of 81. Ed passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 5, 2026, in Sauk Rapids, MN.

Ed leaves behind wife Donna Charpenter of 59 Years, 2 Sons, 2 Daughters and 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of life will take place at Grace Baptist church at 1197 Pinecone Road, Sartell MN on August 29th, 2026.

A visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 with service to follow.