July 28, 1959 – August 10, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home

Theresa Susan Channon age 68, of St. Cloud passed away on Monday, August 10, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 14, 2026, at Benson Funeral Home, St. cloud. Visitation will be from 12:00 -1:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home.

Theresa was born on July 28, 1958, in Minneapolis, MN to Luke and LaVerne (Bushey) Krmpotich. She grew up in Minneapolis and throughout her life worked as a Veterinary Technician, Animal Control Officer, and Transcriber for the Minneapolis Police Dept. Theresa was married to David Channon on July 5, 2003, in Minneapolis, MN. After retiring she and David moved to St. Cloud. Theresa loved all animals, especially horses, which she enjoyed showing when younger. She also enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, and spending time with her family.

Theresa is survived by her husband, David; siblings, Janice Neville, Nancy Stukel, Edward (Maureen) Krmpotich, Thomas (Sue) Krmpotich, Paul (Janet) Krmpotich, Donald (Patty) Krmpotich, Ann (Mark) Sutherland, Mary (Pat Kienitz) Krmpotich; and Jean (Thomas) Johnson; step-children, Sara (Hector) Haddo, Laura (Kerry) MacLeod, David (Lisa) Channon; grandchildren, Holly Marie, Nathan, Lucy May, and Kylee; sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Gottfried) Steigmann, Terri (Ken) Coates, Beatrix (Cameron) Taylor; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 infant brothers; and brothers-in-law, David Neville and Roger Stukel; and sister-in-law, Sue Krmpotich.