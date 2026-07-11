August 16, 1948 – July 10, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home

Richard Fredric “Rick” Busse, age 77, of Sartell, MN passed away on Friday, July 10, 2026, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sartell, MN.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 31, 2026 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 12:00- 1:00 pm at Benson Funeral Home. Private burial will be at a later date in The Becker Cemetery.

Rick was born in St. Cloud on August 16, 1948, to Ross and Mildred “Florence” (Rose) Busse. He grew of as a “farm boy”, helping with the animals & chores. In 1957, the family moved to New Braunfels, TX. Rick enjoyed living there until the family returned to St. Cloud in 1963. He graduated from Technical High School in 1966. After graduation he got a job with Molitor Excavating where he worked until April of 1968. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army serving as a M.P. until receiving an honorable discharge in April of 1970 and returned to St. Cloud and his job at Molitor Excavating.

Rick was married to Sheryl “Sherry” Schwarzkopf on September 19, 1970, at Grace United Methodist Church in St. Cloud. Their family grew with the adoption of their son, Jared, in 1972 and daughter, Linna, in 1977. In 1975 they bought a farm south of highway 10 where they lived until 1988 when they moved to South Dakota. There he worked with the South Dakota Dept of Transportation until 1998 when they moved to Wyoming. In 2000 Rick accepted a position with the Benton County Highway Dept. where he worked there until his retirement in 2014.He and Sherry then moved to Sartell.

Rick enjoyed hunting, fishing, water sports, camping, exploring the outdoors, traveling and anything else he could do outside. He liked to say that he knew every road in Minnesota, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana! His favorite activity with Sherry was “going for a drive” which meant picking a direction, choosing a back-country road, and then just driving to see where it would lead them.

Rick will be deeply missed by his wife of 55 years, Sherry; sisters-in- law, Dee Busse and Janice Schwarzkopf; brothers-in-law, Craig (Sandy) Schwarzkopf, George Lemperes, and Glen Hilsgen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linna; Brothers, Bob (Bette) Busse and Roy Busse; brother-in-law, Larry Schwarzkopf; and sisters-in-law, Linda Lemperes and Sandi Hilsgen.