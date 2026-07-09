July 30, 1998 - July 4, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home

Chloe Jean Darveaux, 27. A beloved daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away on July 4, 2026, at her home in St. Cloud. Chloe was born on July 30, 1998, to parents Tracy and Mark. She attended Tech HS and graduated from Benson HS with straight As her senior year, learning to ride horses and become a certified nursing assistant.

Chloe had a special connection with animals. Throughout her life, Chloe cared for several beloved pets showering them with love and attention. Creative, caring, and free-spirited, Chloe had a passion for music and art. She learned to play acoustic guitar. At age 12 she taught herself a song on the keyboard from YouTube videos and nailed a performance of the Titanic theme song, “My Heart Will Go On” at a school talent show.

Chloe battled with addiction from a very young age, and it ultimately consumed her. She ran hard and burned out young. She now joins the infamous “27” club with the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Jim Morrison.

Chloe leaves behind her father, Mark Darveaux, her siblings, Tyler (Ashley) Kruzel, and Tara (Brett) Darveaux, her niece, Riley, her nephews, Owen and Declan, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Tracy Reichert (Winsor), her grandparents, Micheal and Jenny Winsor, and Henry and Dolores Darveaux.

A memorial service celebrating Chloe’s life will be held in the future, to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Chloe’s memory to the Central Minnesota Mental Health Center, the Catholic Charities, or directly to her sister, Tara.