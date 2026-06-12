July 17, 1956 – June 9, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home

Rebecca S. Cedergren (Becky), passed away on June 9, 2026.

No services are planned per Becky’s request.

Becky was born in St. Paul, MN on July 17, 1956, to Max and Grayce Wyman. She was the 6th of 7 children. Becky had a twin sister, Roberta (Berdy). Becky never let anyone forget that she was older by two minutes.

Becky met her husband, Neil, in 1971 in Taylor’s Falls, MN. They were married in 1974 and would have celebrated 52 years together on June 29.

She spent many years working in education as a paraprofessional and had a passion, and gift for helping children. Becky always lived for a challenge. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Becky is survived by her husband, Neil; children, Angela Hall, Amy (Jason) Mehr, and Andrew (Corina) Cedergren; grandchildren, Shelby (Quinn), Ryan, Max, Dylan (Melissa), Austin (Paige), Ben, Paighton, and Theo; great-grandchildren, Madilyn, Marvin, and Riley, along with many other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 6 siblings, Ronnie, Richard, Renee, Robin, Raella, her twin sister Roberta; Infant grandson, Elijah, and nephew, Brian.

Condolences can be sent to: Cedergren Family, P.O Box 56, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379.