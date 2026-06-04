July 24, 1947 – May 29, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Bretton “Butch” Lee Gates, age 78, passed away peacefully in St. Cloud on May 29, 2026, surrounded by family. Per his wishes, burial will be on June 11, 2026, at 11 am, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with Military Honors. Celebration of life June 11th, 2026 3 pm-7 pm at Living Hope Church 1450 237th Ave NE, East Bethel, MN 55005

Butch was born on July 24, 1947, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Kenneth and Mary (Cole) Gates. He graduated from St. Louis Park High School in 1966 and joined the United States Navy that December. During his military service, he worked as a Radio Mechanic and earned both the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal before receiving an honorable discharge in October 1971.

Following his service, Butch attended technical college and began his career as a traveling vacuum cleaner salesman. He later worked as an electronics technician for Control Data and Cyber Optics, where he spent nine years. He then worked as a consultant for five years before retiring from Guidant and Boston Scientific.

On November 9, 1968, Butch married Patti Lee (Shaw) Gates in Chaplin Hills, Norfolk, Virginia. Together they shared many years of marriage until Patti’s passing on August 26, 2014. On April 18, 2015, he married Darlene Elizabeth (Cook) Gates in St. Francis, Minnesota, with whom he shared the remainder of his life.

Butch loved sailing in Lake Harriett Yacht Club as a child, playing guitar, bluegrass and war protest songs, Carlos Montoya, and folk music. He also loves motorcycling, bicycling, and was always cracking dry jokes. He had a love for Key Lime Pie and any cookie that crossed His path.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene of St. Cloud; his daughters, Marcy Shaw, Misty (Justin) Hoyland, and Mercy (Mark) Fritz; his stepdaughters, Leah (Matt) Aydt and Joy (Josh ) Schuldt; his stepson, Jake (Jill) Lamb; his sisters, Sherri (Charlie) Harrison, and Lindy (Robert) Hershey; 6 grandchildren; 9 step grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Mary (Cole) Gates, grandparents, his wife, Patti (Shaw) Gates, and three cousins.