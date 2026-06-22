September 17, 1966 – June 19, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home

Norman J. Braegelmann, age 59, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, June 29, 2026, at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Acacia Cemetery, Clearwater, MN.

Norman was born on September 17, 1966, in Richmond, MN to Donald and Melania (Schmitz) Braegelmann. Norm grew up in Richmond and graduated from Rocori High School. He worked in construction for various construction companies in the St. Cloud Area, most recently for Wimmer Construction. Norm was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 622 and Moose Lodge 1400, Waite Park. For fun he enjoyed playing bingo, softball, volleyball, darts, as well as spending time with friends and being a smart aleck.

Norm is survived by his children, Brandon Braegelmann, Brittany (Andrew) Benson; siblings, Mary (Rick) Garding, Elmer (Julie) Braegelmann, Lucy (Dan) Garding, Anita (Randy) Albright, Ione Braegelmann, Ann (Mike) Tear, Jean (Mike) Valentino, John (Seri) Braegelmann, and Jim (Angie) Braegelmann; one granddaughter and a grandson to be born any day.

He is also survived by his current partner Susie Gruszka and the family of his late partner including her 4 children; Tonya (Stephen) Dugstad, Keith (Allison) Voigt, Amanda Voigt, and Kim (Cody) Guenther; 7 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister, and late partner Marion Voigt.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.