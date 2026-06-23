May 14, 1942 – June 18, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home

Caroline Alice DiGiovanni, of Sartell, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in her home on June 18, 2026, after a courageous fight with lung cancer.

The family expresses its deepest gratitude for the compassion shown by the home hospice team and Dr. Jurgens, as well as the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and well-wishers throughout her journey.

Caroline was born to C. Joseph and Alice DiGiovanni on May 14th, 1942, at Staples Hospital. She was raised on the family farm north of Motley, Minnesota. She often shared memories of walking to the country school, where students helped one another learn and grow. Like many families of that era, hers experienced both hardships and joys, and those experiences helped shape her strong character and resilience.

After graduating, Caroline spent some time “out West,” seeking adventure, making a living, and experiencing new places. When her children reached school age, she returned to Minnesota and eventually settled in Wadena. She dearly loved her home two miles north of Highway 71, with its large oak trees and beautiful yard.

Caroline worked for many years at Homecrest Industries. Later, she purchased a couple of lunch wagons and worked alongside local auctioneers, enjoying the opportunity to meet people and be part of the community.

After leaving Homecrest, she bought a lake home near Richmond, Minnesota. Those years brought some of her happiest memories. She loved fishing and cherished the peace and quiet of lake life. During that time, she also worked at a nursing home in housekeeping and especially enjoyed visiting with the residents.

Eventually, Caroline moved to St. Cloud and later to Sartell. She loved her retirement home at Evergreen Village, but before moving in, she made sure to remodel and add her own personal touches to make it truly hers. She had a gift for creating a welcoming home and took pride in decorating each place she lived. Flowers were always abundant and brought her great joy.

Caroline was well known for her strong opinions and what her family affectionately called “DiGiovanni stubbornness”—a trait she certainly did not possess alone. If she began a story with, “To make a long story short,” everyone knew to settle in and enjoy the conversation. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and her family shared countless laughs and cherished memories with her over the years.

In May, Caroline and her family spent time together at a beautiful lake cabin in Park Rapids. She was surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even one great-great-grandson. It was a special gathering filled with love, laughter, and precious memories, one her family will forever treasure.

Caroline will be remembered for her strength, independence, humor, love of family, and ability to make every house feel like home. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

She was married to Marvin Poynter Sr. earlier in her children’s lives and later divorced. Although she was divorced, she still was a part of the Poynter family and still considered them sisters and brothers.

Caroline is survived by her two daughters: Sharon Saukkola (Richard ) and children- Tyler (Megan) Engelke & Casey (Sarah) Engelke & Abbie (Nick) Velasco. Melody Engst (Jim) and children- Veronica Engst & Vanessa Engst & Jesse (Samantha) Engst & Joseph Engst & Jacob (Cally) Engst & Jeremiah (Danielle) Engst)

Great Grandchildren: Charlie & Grace & Margaret Engelke, Gigi & Macie Engelke, Aubry & Gary Velasco, Marissa Engst & Josiah Ricks, Christina & Destiny & Jasmine Engst & Anthony Duran, Beatrix Arellano & Cooper Engst, Rayna Engst, Xila Engst and great-great grandson Ezra Campa.

She is survived by brothers and sisters, Jerome (Roz), Bruce (Helen), Terry, Dean, Roy (Pat), Ned, Nina, Dewey and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her son- Marvin Poynter, parents C. Joseph and Alice Digiovenni, Sisters Ruthy and Kathleen, Brothers Dale and Scott.

We will be hosting “Celebration of life” from 11:30-5:00 on Saturday, October 3, 2026 at the Leader Community Center, 7430 MN-64, Motley, MN. Prayers and remembrance will begin at 12:00 noon with lunch to follow. She will be laid to rest in the Motley Cemetery.