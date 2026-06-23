September 17, 1928 - June 12, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home

Gunther William Austin, age 97, of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2026, at Fairway Pines Senior Living in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Good Samaritan Episcopal Church in Sauk Centre. Rev. Randy Welsand will officiate. A reception will follow at Jitters on Main Street, with interment at Greenwood Cemetery.

Born in Sauk Centre in 1928 to Orville and Sophie (Hillerud) Austin, Gunther was a lifelong member of the community. After graduating from Sauk Centre High School, he attended the University of Minnesota, earning a degree in Mortuary Science. In 1951, he married Marjorie Nobles, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Minneapolis. Gunther began his career as a funeral director with Corrigan Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Among the many families he served was that of Sinclair Lewis. Gunther often recalled the author’s burial, remembering the bitter cold and strong winds that swept through the cemetery that day. He later continued his career as a district sales representative for Aurora Casket Company, where he built lasting friendships throughout the region.

Gunther enlisted in the U.S. Army and served with the 88th Infantry Division near Trieste, Italy, from 1946 to 1948. During his time overseas, he had the memorable opportunity to meet Pope Pius XII at the Vatican. He was a 75-year member of Paul F. Donart VFW Post 2853, a life member of the Masonic Blue Lodge and Zuhrah Shrine, and a valued volunteer historian for the Sauk Centre Historical Society. His remarkable knowledge of local history made him a trusted resource and storyteller for anyone looking to understand the people and events that shaped the town.

Faith was the cornerstone of Gunther‘s life. A devoted member of Good Samaritan Episcopal Church for decades, he generously gave his time and talents to help preserve and maintain the church, ensuring it remained both a spiritual home and one of Sauk Centre’s architectural treasures.

Known for his warm personality, strong faith, and gift for conversation, Gunther genuinely enjoyed connecting with others. He treasured friendships, valued community, and found joy in the many organizations and causes he supported. In retirement, he spent winters in Southern California and developed a passion for lapidary work, finding satisfaction in shaping and polishing stones into objects of beauty.

Gunther was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marjorie; his son, Tim; and his brothers, Dean and Rodney.

He is survived by his son, Mark, as well as extended family, dear friends, and neighbors.