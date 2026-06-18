March 20, 1963 - June 16, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home

Roger Alan Holt, age 63, of Sauk Rapids, MN passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at his home.

A Memorial Service celebrating Roger’s life will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at Benson Funeral Home. Private family interment will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Roger was born to Joyce “JR” and Helen (O’Brien) Holt on March 20,1963 in St. Cloud, MN. He worked for many years as a tow truck driver and as a delivery driver for auto parts. Roger enjoyed working on cars, spending time with his grandchildren, attending Back to the 50’s car show and collecting pop cans to crush and recycle for coins for his grandkid’s piggy banks. He was a member of the Pan Towners Car Club and RCR (Rock City Rods) Car Club.

Roger is survived by his soul mate, Tina Holt; step-sons, Timothy (Emmy) McCarthy, Joshua Smith, and Matthew (Afton) Smith; siblings, David (Janet) Holt and Diane Bartowsheski; brother-in-law, Jay (Sherry) Sandberg; step-siblings, Jim Anderson, Ron Anderson, Don (Denise) Anderson, Barb Jaeger and Deb (Dave) Raduenz; and six step-grandchildren, Gaige Smith, Madilyn Bromenschenkl, Oliver McCarthy, Everleigh Kinsella, Myla Smith, Emma Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Helen (Anderson) Holt; sister, Barb Sandberg; brother-in-law, Paul Bartowsheski; step-brother, Jeff Anderson; step brother in-law, Mike Jaeger.