March 5, 1933 - June 19, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home

Rita Louise Johnson, age 93, passed away peacefully on her family farm in Oak Park, Minnesota, surrounded by her loving family, leaving behind a legacy of faith, love, and devotion that will endure for generations.

Born a twin, Rita shared a lifelong bond with her sister, Rose. The blessing of twins continued through the generations, first through her children, Randy and Renee, and later through her beloved twin great-granddaughters, Margot and Olivia.

Rita’s life was a beautiful reflection of love, faith, resilience, and family. She shared 53 wonderful years of marriage with her beloved husband, Kenneth, building a life rooted in faith, gratitude, and devotion on the family farm. Together, they devoted themselves to raising their children and creating a home where family, hard work, and hospitality were always at the center.

Whether driving a tractor, Bobcat, or lawn mower, Rita took pride in caring for the farm and providing for those she loved. She and Kenneth welcomed everyone with generosity and compassion, opening their home not only to family and friends but also to countless stray animals—including dogs, cats, and even a memorable peacock. An exceptional cook and talented seamstress, Rita delighted in bringing people together with homemade meals and lovingly sewing clothing for her children and grandchildren. Through simple acts of kindness and hospitality, she created a legacy that will live on through those she cherished.

Her Catholic faith remained a guiding force throughout her life. One of her most treasured memories was being granted a private audience with Pope John Paul II and having the honor of shaking his hand, an experience that reflected her deep and abiding faith.

Rita will be remembered for her strength, kindness, generosity, and the enduring love she gave so freely.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Johnson; her son, Randy Johnson; her parents, Warren and Rosella Tomporowski; her siblings and their spouses, William (Dorothy) Tomporowski, Clothielde (Benedict) Jedlicki, Lorraine (George) Pintok, Florence (Jack) Radford, and Martin Tomporowski; and her brother-in-law, Bill Lubbesmeyer.

She is survived by her children and their families: Renee (Sid) Prozinski, Karen Johnson, Mary Lee (Chuck) Martin, and Michael (Melissa) Johnson; her grandchildren, Jason Johnson, Matthew (Rachel) Johnson, Emily Prozinski, Anna (Pete) Larson, Kathryn (Ryan) Morris, and Charlie Martin; 17 cherished great-grandchildren; her sister, Rose Lubbesmeyer; her sister-in-law, Donna Tomporowski; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to all who helped care for Rita and supported her in the years following Kenneth’s passing. Your kindness, prayers, and friendship were a blessing to her and a comfort to the entire family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley, 621 Dewey Street. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to Mass, with burial following in the parish cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Northern Hollow Winery, 6120 105th Avenue NE, Foley, Minnesota.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:23

May she rest in the peace of Christ and rise in glory.