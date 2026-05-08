September 30, 1956 – May 3, 2026

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Steven A. Swalboski passed away on May 3, 2026, at the age of 69, in Saint Cloud, MN.

Per Steve’s wishes, no services will be held.

Steve was born on September 30, 1956, in St. Cloud, MN.

Steve worked for the Paper Mill in Sartell for 33 years in the wood room. He enjoyed tent camping in the UP of Michigan, and road trips with his biker friends, whom they know him as “Pollock”. Recently he enjoyed his twice a year trip to Prairies Edge Casino.

Steve is survived by his sisters, Mary (Ron) and Joan (Ted); niece and nephews, Heather, Seth, and Derek; his life partner of 37 years, Kristi; her sister, Jean (Bob); her brothers, Steve (Barb), and Pat; nieces, Nikki, Christa, and Erin; great nieces and nephews, Ciera, Cody, Kris, and Hughston.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Marion, and his brother, Mike.

A special thank you to all the compassionate and caring staff at Edenbrook. Especially, Caine, Jenny, Sunshine Sharon, and Dr. Tina, as well as Moments Hospice, and CentraCare.

He will be missed by many friends, and he was a good man.

The family requests no flowers.