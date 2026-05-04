September 16, 1961 – May 2, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Alejandro “Alex” Lopez Jr., age 64, of Waite Park, MN passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 8, 2026, at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 at Benson Funeral Home.

Alejandro was born on September 16, 1961, in Moorhead, MN to Alejandro and Maria (Refugio) Lopez Sr. He grew up and attended high school in Eagle Pass, TX, later obtained his GED and went on to attend some college classes. Alex was married to Irma Alvarez on August 23, 2013, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Waite Park, MN. He had a very close family and his life was oriented around them. He loved spending time with his wife, daughter, grandchildren, and siblings. Family gatherings were always filled with laughter and the sounds of Alex playing his guitar and singing. Alex often spoke of his El Camino, a car he loved having and making memories with his family in.

Alex is survived by his wife, Irma Lopez of Waite Park; mother, Maria Mireles of Brooklyn Park, MN; daughter, Lily (Richard) Achman of Waite Park; grandchildren, Kendra (Andrew) Olmscheid of St. Cloud, Brandon (Kimberly) Mosley of Grand Forks, ND, Nicholas Stephanie of Waite Park, and Owen Achman of Waite Park; great-grandson, Liam Olmscheid of St. Cloud; and siblings, Martin( Ruth) Lopez of Dallas, TX, Rose Mary Lopez of Brooklyn Park, Mn, Arnold Martinez of Austin, TX, Rosalio “Chalo” Martinez of Austin of TX, Omar Martinez of Austin TX, and Max Martinez of Austin, TX.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alejandro Lopez Sr., Brother Juan “Johnny” Lopez, and infant sister, Maria Lopez.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family.