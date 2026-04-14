May 14, 1962 – April 11, 2026

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James A. Colberg, 63 of St. Cloud, MN Passed away on April 11, 2026. His final resting place will be in North Star Cemetery.

James was born on May 14, 1962, to Ralph and Helen (Vogelsang) Colberg at the St. Cloud Hospital.

In 1980 Jim graduated from Apollo High School. He went on to work for McDonald’s and then in the Media Center at the St. Cloud Vocational College before his health issues. Jim was artistic and a great cartoonist. His knowledge of Television and Commercial history was elite. When he came to visit his nieces, he always had presents and was the perfect fun uncle.

Jim is survived by his brother, Gene (Nouphay) Colberg, St. Cloud; Nieces, Asia (Nick) Swanson), their son, Kai Swanson, Duluth, MN, and Kami (Zac) Colberg, Eugene, OR.

He was Preceded in death by his Grandparents and parents, Ralph and Helen Colberg.

As per Jim’s request, there will be no services held.