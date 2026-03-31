December 3, 1949 – March 30, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

It is with a heavy heart that the Smith Family of St. Cloud, MN notes the passing of our very special Diane Smith after a brief illness. The family would like to thank the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital for the excellent care she received there.

Diane was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Alice and Don Elliott of Columbia, South Dakota. She was an only child and attended school in Columbia and graduated high school in Groton, South Dakota. Diane received her associates degree from the Aberdeen School of Commerce in 1969. Diane started her working career with the Control Data Corp. in Aberdeen, SD where she manned the corporate office reception desk. When the CDC closed, she and Brian moved to MN where Diane began working at the LeSueur Hospital for the next 12 years in the medical billing office. When the hospital announced they were closing, Diane moved with her family to St. Cloud, MN. It was in St. Cloud that Diane began working with the Stearns County History Museum and retired from her position in the office/gift shop, after 13 years.

Diane was an avid reader and was very good at crocheting and cross stitch projects. She gave many a completed afghan to friends and family. She enjoyed walks in the woods and summer days on the boat. She also loved going to concerts at Munsinger Gardens, the Paramount Theater, and Summertime by George.

Diane had two children, Kristy M. Smith, and Andrea M. Smith, and a rescue Multi Poo named, Toby, who will miss her dearly.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stearns County Humane Society are preferred.