June 21, 1937 – March 29, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Alice “Marie” Hasbargen, age 88, of St. Cloud, MN died Sunday, March 29, 2026, at Sterling Park Health Care Center, Waite Park, MN.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Monson Township, MN. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. There will be a prayer service at 4:30 PM on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the prayer service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Monson Township, MN.

Alice “Marie” Kuebler was born on June 21, 1937, in Amherst, NE to Norris and Eunice (Bosshammer) Kuebler. Marie was married to Rev. Roy Hasbargen on August 1, 1958, at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney, NE. Marie with Roy served several parishes in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. Marie enjoyed sewing, volunteering and attending Bible Studies at church.

Marie is survived by her children, Mark Hasbargen of Bismark, ND, Carl (Janet) Hasbargen, of St. Paul, MN, Brenda (Mark) Faust of Long Prairie, MN, Carol Hasbargen of St. Cloud, MN; and Rahn Hasbargen of Inver Grove Heights, MN; five grandchildren, David (Grace) Hasbargen, Baileigh (Pat Johnson) Faust-Johnson, Dietrich Hasbargen, Eden (Josh) Szech, and Hunter Faust; brothers, Bill Kuebler of Des Moines, IA and Keith (Janice) Kuebler of Kearney, NE; and sister, Lucille (Charles) Ehresman of New Cumberland, PA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; granddaughter–in-law, Amber Hasbargen; and infant grandson, Gabriel.

In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.