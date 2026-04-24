April 10, 1950 - April 19, 2026

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Sharon Gondringer passed away peacefully on April 19, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to honor and remember her life.

Sharon Lynne Gondringer was born on April 10, 1966, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Robert and Delores Ainger. She graduated from Becker High School in 1968 and went on to build a life centered around family, hard work, and community. Sharon married the love of her life, David Gondringer, on June 2, 1973, in Becker, Minnesota. Together they shared many years filled with love and laughter.

Sharon worked as a maintenance worker for the St. Cloud Times for 14 years, where she was known for her dedication and strong work ethic. Alongside her husband, she was an active member of a bowling league and proudly earned several trophies over the years.

Sharon found great joy in spending time with her grandchildren, especially when enjoying the outdoors. Above all else, she valued being surrounded by her family, no matter what the occasion or place. Her warmth, kindness, and love for her family will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Sharon is lovingly survived by her sons, Troy Gondringer (Valerie) of Coon Rapids and Rodney Gondringer of St. Cloud, along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ricky, and her beloved husband, David Gondringer.