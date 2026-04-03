December 10, 1925 – April 1, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Arlene Lenore Wilson, age 100, of St. Cloud passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 17, 2026 at Ecumen St. Benedict’s Senior Community Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the chapel. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Arlene was born on December 10, 1925, to Adolph and Phoebe (Waylander) Anderson in Grove City, MN. She graduated from Grove City High School. On October 4, 1946, Arlene was married to William Wilson in Grove City. After their marriage Arlene and Bill Lived in Ashby and St. Peter before settling in Faribault where they lived for the next 28 years. She worked at the school library. After retiring they moved to Spicer where they owned and operated the Lost Valley Apple Orchard. Arlene enjoyed traveling with Bill, especially the trips they made annually for 20 years to the west coast and southwest. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant everything to her. She spent a great deal of time making memories with them. Arlene was truly a “GREAT” grandma!

Arlene is survived by her children, James (Deb) Wilson of Willmar and Mary Wilson, of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Kareen Hayden, Thomas Wilson, Jill (Sean) Leary, Jane (Nick) Jude, John (Lexi) Feichtinger; great-grandchildren, Mackensie, Reese, Anders, Adeline, Charlotte, Annika, Britta, Will, Tessa, Rory, and Julia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; grandson, Mark Wilson; four brothers; and two sisters.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Centracare Hospice or the charity of the donor’s choice.