April 23, 1926 – March 23, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Elaine L. Vangerud, age 99, of Edina, formerly of Waite Park passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2026, at York Gardens Senior Living, Edina.

Memorial services will be 11:00 am on Friday, April 10, 2026, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Urn placement will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Columbarium. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Elaine was born on April 23, 1926, in Madison, MN to Ansel and Dina (Lien) Tenney. After High School she attended St. Olaf College where she earned Bachelor of Art degrees in Music and English. Elaine was united in marriage to Richard Vangerud on August 2, 1953, in Northfield, MN. She made her career as a teacher. Teaching first at Jackson and Windom Public Schools then teaching GI’s in Metz, France, later at the Boys Industrial School in Topeka, KS, and finally at the St. Cloud Children’s Home. Elaine later worked as Director of Senior Programing for Tri County Community Action Program, SU-SOAP for Summit University Senior Outreach and Advocacy Program and for Anoka County Community Action Program. She enjoyed entertaining, reading and music.

Elaine is survived by her children, James (Heather) Vangerud of Chaska, MN, Robert (Nancy) Victorin-Vangerud of Mpls, and Mary (James) Butler of Isle; grandchildren, Carl (Tasha) Hadland, Chris (Julia) Hadland, Aaron Victorin-Vangerud, and William (Hollee) Victorin-Vangerud; and great-grandchildren, Alaric, Eilif, and Jones.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; daughter, Karen Hadland; brother, Roger Tenney; and sisters, Melba Tengesdal and Dorthea Tenney.