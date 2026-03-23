March 18, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Jennifer Marsaw, 44, died in her home on March 18, 2026, with her son Marzai Dawson, 5, passing away a short time later at Hennepin County Medical Center. Their deaths were the result of a terrible act of violence.

Jennifer was born on March 4, 1982, to Peter and Susan (Thiel) Bolling in Morris, MN. She was a fun and outgoing woman who loved learning about different cultures. She was outspoken and let you know what she was thinking. Her life revolved around her children whom she loved fiercely. Jennifer’s greatest joy was spending time and making memories with her children. One of their favorite things to do was go to a lake or pool in the summer.

Jennifer is survived by her parents, Peter (Pandora) Bolling. Siblings, Janine (Scot) Terry, Jeremy (Christina) Bolling, Andrea May, Angela (Declan) Lestat and Georgia Tiffany. Children, Yakiem Campbell, Raheem Campbell, Issa Mohamed, Annisa Mohamed, Aisha Mohamed, Ugas Abdille and Janie Dawson. She was preceded in death by her mother Susan Bolling and her son Jalon Dawson.

Marzai was born on October 16, 2020, to Marlon and Jennifer (Bolling) Burnett. He will be remembered as a kind, gentle, humble boy whose smile could light up a room and loved being with his siblings and playing with toy cars and trucks.

Marzai is survived by his father, Marlon Burnett. Siblings, Yakiem, Raheem, Issa, Annisa, Aisha, Ugas, Travis, Mathew, Star, Tenesha, Shemariya and Janie.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents George Burnett, Janie Dawson and Susan Bolling. His brother Jalon Dawson.

Also mourning these two beautiful souls will be countless nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of extended family and friends.

A visitation to celebrate two wonderful lives taken much too soon will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to assist the future expenses for Jennifer’s other children.