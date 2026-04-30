December 21, 1926 - April 26, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Mildred “Milly” Tufte, age 99, of St. Cloud, passed away on April 26, 2026.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 1pm at the First Presbyterian Church, St. Cloud. A visitation will take place on Friday, July 10, 2026, from 5pm to 7pm at Benson Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Milly was born to Harry and Hatti (Sundberg) Cobb in Owatonna, MN on December 21, 1926. Growing up, her family moved from Owatonna, to Faribault, then to Fergus Falls. Her father was a business manager for the state of Minnesota, and her mother was a teacher. Milly was the youngest of four children.

Three girls and one boy. On April 3, 1948, she married Dennis H. Tufte in Faribault. They lived in Mankato and Minneapolis. Milly and Denny had two sons, Gary, and Jon. Denny’s job brought the family to Council Bluffs, IA, Sioux City, IA, Detroit Lakes, MN, then finally, Saint Cloud, MN. The family found themselves at home on the Mississippi River in the River Haven development.

Milly was a member of the Saint Cloud Country Club for 38 years and was actively involved in her church community over the years. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, gardening, and crafting, making treasures her family still enjoys today.

Survivors include her son, Jon Tufte (Jack Gburzynski) of Clear Lake, MN; daughter-in-law, Connie Tufte of Grants Pass, OR, and three grandchildren, Jessica Tufte of Dublin, CA, Erin (Jim) Hughes of Clear Lake, MN, and Brian (Marcus) Tufte-Stemp of London, England.

She was preceded in death by her husband Denny in 2009, and her son, Gary in 1989.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the First Presbyterian Church or Ecumen Hospice.