August 24, 1941 - May 3, 2026

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Ronald Marvin “Ron” Stene, age 84, of Rockville, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30 on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud. A visitation will be from 2:30-3:30. Private family burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN at a later date.

Ron was born on August 24, 1941 in Baldwin, WI to Marvin and Bernice (Ellefson) Stene. Ron owned and operated Epic Optical lab from 1992 until 2009 when he retired. He was married to Joan Kosloske on December 29, 1987 in Kissimmee, FL. Ron enjoyed fishing, being with his dogs, and watching sports (especially the Green Bay Packers. He was a member of the Lions Club, Sons of the American Legion, and barber shop choruses.

Ron is survived by his wife Joan Stene of Rockville; sons, Jeff (Debbie) Stene of McMinnville, TN, and Brian (Irina) Stene of St. Cloud; daughter, Jennifer (Jason) Flygare of Annandale; Stepson, Michael (Melissa) Oelrich of Cold Spring; 6 grandchildren; 1 step-grandchild; and 1 great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Geoffery Stene; and brother, Peter Stene.