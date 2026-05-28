March 27, 1973 - May 20, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Ann Marie (Christen) Meemken, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, niece, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on May 20, 2026, at St. Benedict’s Care Center in St. Cloud Minnesota. She was 53 years old.

Ann Meemken was a devoted Christian, serving the Lord and her congregation as a Sunday School teacher at Faith Lutheran Church, her childhood congregation. Services will be held there (3000 County Road 8, St. Cloud MN) on June 4, 2026, visitation begins at 10:00 with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Ann was born on March 27, 1973, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, where she was raised by Donald and Gloria Christen. Ann Meemken graduated from Technical High School in 1992 and continued her education at St. Cloud State University, earning her bachelor’s degree in photography.

Ann married the love and light of her life Todd Meemken on July 17, 1993. She captured the beauty of their life together with photos of family gatherings and events, including multiple family vacations to Split Rock. Ann was an avid collector of lighthouses and family photos.

Her passion for live music and productions was evident as she frequently attended shows at the Paramount Center for the Arts and the annual Summertime by George music festival – rain or shine. Another passion included growing her hair and donating it to supply wigs to cancer patients. Her love of photography was the foundation of many of her jobs throughout her career.

Ann Meemken had true love and devotion to her family. Extra time would be spent and considered quality time with family including her in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Spending time with her granddaughter Remira was one of her greatest joys. Ann Meemken is survived by her husband Todd and her children, Terrance (granddaughter: Remira Andrescik), Jarad, and Kyle.

Brothers, Joel Christen, Kevin (Amy) Christen and their children Lilly (Brandon) Schulte and Haddie Christen. Her sister Lana (Joe) Doll and their children Abby (son: Maddox) and Paige Doll.

Upon her death, Ann has donated her eyes to those in need, providing them and herself a new sight on life. May your light forever shine…