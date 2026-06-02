July 23, 1969 - May 24, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Craig Phillip Pietrzak, age 56, of Saint Cloud, MN passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

A memorial gathering celebrating Craig’s life will be held at Benson Funeral Home in Saint Cloud on a future date. Burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Sauk Centre, MN.

Craig was born on July 23, 1969, in Saint Cloud, MN to Marsha Dickison. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, listening to music, playing guitar, and drawing. He loved reptiles, fish, and other animals. He absolutely loved spending time laughing with his children and was always filled with humor. Although he fought a battle within himself everyday, he had a kind, loving heart and was always willing to help anyone in need.

He is survived by his parents Leon (Stepfather) and Marsha Pietrzak; brother Chad Pietrzak; children Curran Pietrzak, Caitlin Pietrzak, Amber Swenson, Britny Swenson, Jonathan Swenson, Karly Swenson, and ex-wife Dawn Brand (Swenson); Grandchildren Maysen, Lillian, Aleigha, Lailah, Luca, and Kingston.

Craig was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Verlan and Shirley Dickison, Grandparents Leo and Clara Pietrzak, Uncle Grant Dickison, and cousin Mirabell Phillipi.