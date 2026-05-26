June 16, 1961 – May 19, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Marsha A. Marthaler passed away on May 19, 2026, at the age of 64, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11am, on Friday, June 5, 2026, at St. Augustine Church, St. Cloud. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church at 10am. A luncheon will follow the service. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, in Sauk Centre at a later date.

Marsha Ann Marthaler was born on June 16, 1961, to Bernard and Eva Marie Marthaler in Sauk Centre, MN. Marsha grew up on a farm and was the 2nd youngest of 9 siblings. In 1981 she graduated from Sauk Centre High School.

Marsha worked for WACOSA and was a part of their senior program. She enjoyed spending time crafting, especially crochet, baking, playing word and dice games, volunteering with the RSVP program, and spending time with family.

Marsha was as sweet as can be, and will always be remembered for her kind, generous, caring, and helpful nature.

Marsha is survived by her siblings, Cheryl VanDerPol of Weatherford, OK, Rick (Connie) Marthaler, of Peshtigo, WI, Dean Marthaler, of Grey Eagle, MN, Gary (Rose) Marthaler, of Sauk Centre, MN, Tom Marthaler, of Osakis, MN, Charlotte (Lee Mekus) Marthaler, of Lawrence, KS, Ted (Laurie) Marthaler of Windsor, CO, Doug (Kelly) Marthaler, of Stillwater, MN, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Eva Marie Marthaler, and brother-in-law Jerry VanDerPol.