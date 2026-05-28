September 25, 1959 – May 25, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Marlo J. Christle, age 66, of St. Cloud passed away on Monday, May 25, 2026 after a courageous battle with cancer.

A Memorial Gathering Celebrating Marlo’s life will be held from 4-7 PM on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Sartell, at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 5, 2026. All are welcome to both gatherings.

Marlo was born on September 25, 1959 in St. Cloud, MN to Harold and Constance (DeYaeger) Christle. She grew up in St. Cloud and although she dealt with Cerebral Palsy, Marlo loved life and made the most of it everyday. She absolutely loved live music, especially Rock n Roll. One of her favorite things was attending Summertime by George. Being a huge music lover and social butterfly, the ability to visit with friends while taking in great local music filled her with joy. Described as a patriotic hippy she surrounded herself with flags, eagles, and unicorns.

Marlo is survived by her son, Timothy (Leah) Becker; brother, Brian Christle; sister, Dorine “Sam” “Suxie” Christle; one grandson, Theodore Christle, who will be born in August; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lorie Christle; brothers, Bernard Christle and Harold Christle Jr.; and niece, Amy Christle.