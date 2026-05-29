June 12, 1938 – May 23, 2026

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Helen E. Stierns, age 87, of St. Cloud, passed away on May 23, 2026, at Edenbrook of St. Cloud.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 15, 2026, in the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Helen was born on June 12, 1938, in Duluth, MN, to Eldon and Pearl (Watkins) Pritchett. She married Richard Stierns on March 29, 1958, in Twig, MN. Helen was a dedicated wife and mother who cared deeply for her family. She worked at Gold-n-Plump and as a med nurse at Birchwood Nursing Home. Helen enjoyed time in nature, camping, fishing, baking, cooking, gardening, painting, cards, dice, and watching the MN Vikings. She will be remembered as a “people person”, for her love of socializing and helping others, and as the Resident Counsel President at Edenbrook.

Helen will be greatly missed by her husband of 68 years, Richard Stierns of St. Cloud; sons, Gene (Trixie Amundson) Stierns of Mora and Mike (Kristi) Stierns of Ramsey; grandchildren, Diane (Bryan) Richardson, Melissa (Sean) Anderson, Malinda (Corbin) Nohl, Tom (Tori) Stierns, Jenny (Aaron) Anderson, and Cassy Stierns; Step-grandchildren, Julie Amundson, Jeff (Haylee) Amundson; great-grandchildren, Jessalyn, Hunter, Colton, Taylor, Mya, Echo, Caleb; step-great-grandchildren, Josey, Jesse, Jennifer, Jeremy, Jill, and Jason; and great-great-grandchildren, Zaylee, Maverick, Oliver, and Steiger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenneth (Julie) Stierns; brothers, LeRoy, Les, Leonard, and Lloyd Prichett; and sister, Rethel Hanson.