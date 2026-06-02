May 7, 1955 – May 25, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Earl Harlin Meller, 71, of St. Cloud, died May 25, 2026, at his home.

Earl was born on May 7, 1955, to Ralph and Olive (Schiller) Meller in St. Cloud. He grew up on a farm and in later years enjoyed helping friends on their farms. He graduated from Holdingford High School in 1973.

He married Joan Dearing on March 21, 1986. They had two sons, Nicholas and Christopher.

Earl enjoyed his career as a truck driver for many different companies. He loved to share his stories. He enjoyed gardening and took pride in his fruit trees. He also would always go deer hunting with his friends when the season came around.

Later in life, he enjoyed seeing different parts of the USA by traveling and riding his Harley-Davidson.

Earl is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joan. Their children, Nick and Chris (Ross). His Sisters: Elaine (Allen) Walter and Linda (Dave) Fuchs. Nephews and Nieces: Mike (Katie) Walter, Jeff (Kelly) Walter, Lorraine (Doug) Bowlus, Kathrine (Aaron Etshokin) Walter. 3 Great nephew and nieces: William, Anna, and Ila.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents and sister Joan Moore. Brother-in-Law: Thomas Patrick Moore.