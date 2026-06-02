July 21, 1937 – May 27, 2026

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Suzanna Wasgatt Johnson completed her interesting and eventful life on May 27, 2026.

She was born on July 21, 1937, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to David and Jennie (Eisinger) Wasgatt. She, her parents and her nine siblings settled on a beautiful homestead in Orono, Minnesota – gifted and built by her mother’s father, John Eisinger. Suzanna worked with and cared for Minneapolis families who summered along Lake Minnetonka. When her mother died at a young age, Suzanna matured quickly, by necessity, to help care for her younger siblings and tend to the household.

It was her eldest brother David who insisted that Suzanna attend college. She followed the tradition of her sisters and worked at Dayton’s in downtown Minneapolis to save for tuition. She chose to attend Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, where she met the love of her life, Benjamin Arlen Johnson, the Yin to her Yang: where he was stoic, thoughtful and calm, she provided light, passion and growth. They formalized this perfect union on May 13th, 1960.

They honed Ben’s education at Chicago Lutheran Seminary, Harvard and eventually Oxford University in England. While Ben studied and taught, Suzanna filled their life with friends, activities, events and children. She often typed out his papers and sermons, being the only one able to read his handwriting.

After Ben taught seminary in Ohio, the family returned to Minnesota in 1980 and made St. Cloud their home. Salem Lutheran Church was their spiritual center. Suzanna’s lay ministry continued within the church, but also with the arts, including Central Minnesota Watercolorists, Minnesota Center Chorale, and many more organizations. She was proud of her membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution, being a direct descendant of Davis Wasgatt, who served at Valley Forge and was as a member of George Washington’s guard.

Wherever Ben and Suzanna lived across the globe (many places, but Oxford, Copenhagen and Laguna Beach, California stood out), she found her people, especially in the arts. Whether it was theater, painting or singing, her skills and talents made for rich and joyful experiences for both.

After her beloved Benjamin died in 2017, and as her siblings and close friends passed away, she found happiness in her new community at Country Manor, reconnecting with old friends and making many new ones.

Suzanna was a beautiful flower, the perfect Yang. And while those of us who are solidly Yin sometimes could not fully appreciate the unfettered joy and zest for life that Yangs bring, we deeply feel the emptiness when they’re gone.

She is survived by her children, Samuel Johnson, Jennie Ruth (John) Warren, Krister (Michelle) Johnson, and Jesse Johnson; seven grandchildren, Dwayne (Bao), Cole (Kelly), Luke, Maddi, Sylvia (Mattias), P.J. and Benjamin; four great grandchildren, Maliyah, Isadore, Athena and Caleb; and her dear brother, Stephen Wasgatt.

Suzanna loved family and will be missed by cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and more. A special thanks to niece Laura Hoppe, who provided essential help and loving companionship after Ben died.

Suzanna was preceded in death by her husband Benjamin; parents, David and Jennie Wasgatt; her brothers, David and Tom Wasgatt; her sisters, Betty LeDell, Peg Swaggert, Barbara Roberts, Diane Erickson, Nancy Kangas and Kate Heinecke.

A Memorial Service Celebrating Suzanna’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at Salem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM at Salem Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Christina Lake Lutheran Cemetery, Evansville, MN. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

Memorials are preferred to Salem Foundation, Central Minnesota Watercolorists and/or Minnesota Center Chorale.