August 8, 1936 – May 9, 2026

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Charlene (Rasmussen) Holes, 89, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, and a longtime resident of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2026.

Born August 8, 1936, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Arnold and Agnes Rasmussen, Charlene grew up on a family farm near Harcourt, Iowa, just outside Fort Dodge. Her childhood was shaped by the simple joys and hard work of rural life. She attended a one-room schoolhouse and formed lifelong friendships rooted in loyalty and kindness. Her sister Penny fondly recalled how, at only three or four years old, Charlene was so eager to begin her education at that schoolhouse that she walked nearly a mile across the fields alone to start.

From an early age, Charlene’s character was unmistakable: hardworking, thoughtful, capable, and quietly determined. As a teenager detasseling corn for 60 cents an hour, she quickly earned a promotion to field manager — an early sign of the responsibility and steady leadership that would define her throughout her life.

A gifted student, Charlene graduated from high school at 16. Inspired by her cousin Helen, a nurse whose crisp white uniform made a strong impression, she decided to pursue nursing. Her mother, Agnes, diligently saved money by selling eggs to neighbors so Charlene could attend training at Iowa Lutheran Hospital. There, she met the love of her life, Bill, on a blind date. They quickly fell in love and married soon after.

Together they built a life in St. Cloud, Minnesota, raising four children and creating a home filled with warmth, faith, encouragement, and unconditional love. Charlene often described those years as “the best time of my life.” More than anything else, she loved being a mother and grandmother.

Charlene had a special gift for making others feel seen, safe, and cared for. She could sense when someone was struggling before they even spoke, and she quietly offered comfort, encouragement, or practical help. Whether through handwritten letters, thoughtfully chosen cards, warm conversations, or simple acts of service, she stayed deeply connected to family and friends throughout her life. People could always count on her kindness, thoughtfulness, and unwavering support.

Her faith in Jesus Christ guided every part of her life. A devoted member of Glen Ellyn Bible Church, Charlene lived out her faith not only in words, but in daily acts of compassion, generosity, humility, and service. She taught her children to trust in the Lord with nightly prayers, gentle guidance, and from the example of her own steadfast faith. She strongly believed in encouraging others and quietly easing their burdens.

Charlene dedicated herself to her family, church, and community. Over the years, she served as a Sunday School teacher, Cub Scout den mother, PTA officer, certified United States Ski Association official, and volunteered in many other roles. In 1976, she chaired the May Bowl fundraiser that benefited local colleges. During the 1970s and early 1980s, she also served as a director of the Minnesota State Automobile Association.

Later in life, after a 32-year hiatus from nursing, Charlene recertified and spent 23 meaningful years working as a hospice nurse. It was work that fit her perfectly. Patients and families experienced not only her skill, but also her gentleness, dignity, patience, and deep compassion during some of life’s hardest moments.

Above all, Charlene will be remembered not for her accomplishments or recognition, but for how she loved people. She was gracious, generous in spirit, and endlessly considerate of others. She remembered birthdays and milestones, stayed in touch faithfully, offered encouragement generously, and made people feel valued and welcomed wherever they were. Her quiet strength, humility, and unwavering devotion to family and friends left a lasting mark on everyone fortunate enough to know her.

Charlene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill, and her parents, Arnold and Agnes Rasmussen.

She is survived by her children: Brad (Nancy) of Saint Charles, Illinois, with grandchild, Christa; Todd of Glen Ellyn, Illinois; Shawn (Lisa) with grandchildren Eliza, William, Logan, and Mazie; and Susan (Brian) of Cooperstown, New York, with grandsons Brayden and Declan. She was also blessed with four great-grandchildren.

Her legacy lives on in the values she passed to others: faith, kindness, generosity, loyalty, compassion, and unconditional love.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud, Minnesota, followed by a light lunch.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Glen Ellyn Bible Church, Glen Ellyn, IL, in honor of Charlene’s membership there, and her lifelong faith and compassionate service to others.