September 29, 1937 – May 14, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Marlys A. Burke passed away on May 14, 2026, at the Saint Cloud Hospital at the age of 88.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at Benson Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Following the service Marlys will be laid to rest in Woodland Hill Memorial Park in Mankato.

Marlys Ann Myrtle Amelia Radtke was born on September 29, 1937, to Emil and Myrtle Radtke in Albany, MN.

Marlys and her husband, Donald were married at Ebenezer Evangelical Lutheran Church on July 18, 1959. Together they were members of Peace United Church of Christ in Saint Cloud. Together they often enjoyed ballroom dancing and were always happy and a joy to be around.

Marlys loved music and loved playing the piano. Marlys will always be remembered as a kind and gentle person.

She is survived by her nephew, Steven Radtke; niece, Pamela (Ralph) Hartung; great-nephew, Bradley Radtke; great- nieces, Melissa Hartung and Kimberly Radtke; sister-in-law, Erna Radtke, and niece-in-law, Janet Radtke.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Emil Radtke and Myrtle Radtke; husband, Donald Burke; brothers, Norman Radtke and Laverne Radtke, and nephew, Scott Radtke.