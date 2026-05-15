April 10, 1935 – May 10, 2026

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Heaven welcomed Paul J. Heine, a longtime resident of the St. Cloud area on May 10, 2026. He passed away peacefully at a Park Rapids care facility with family by his side.

A Memorial Service Celebrating his life will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 10-11am at church with lunch to follow. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Paul was born April 10, 1935, in Hibbing, MN to Martin and Freida (Hermann) Heine. He shared stories of his childhood, highlighting that he went to the same school for 15 years, at that time Hibbing Junior College was in the same building as K-12. Basketball and football were two of his loves in school and Dorie was his third, definitely not in that order. After junior college he went to Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD on football and basketball scholarships where he earned a bachelor’s degree in education.

Paul married the love of his life, Dorothy “Dorie” Nyholm on June 1, 1957, in Hibbing, MN. They moved to Canby, MN where he taught and coached three sports. They welcomed baby Marty in 1960 shortly before moving to St. Cloud where he taught at South Jr. High School. The family became complete when they welcomed Dave in 1961, Anne in 1964 and Beth in 1966. During this time Paul earned his master’s degree in guidance counseling from the University of Minnesota and became a Guidance Counselor at Tech High School, where he also coached boys’ basketball and taught driver’s education. He had the privilege of helping many students and coaching amazing athletes, including his own dream teams while coaching Tiger basketball in the ‘60s.

As a father, Paul provided an ideal childhood for his children with extensive traveling and camping throughout the USA and Europe. He supported their studies and interests. He loved to take them and others fishing, especially on 8th Crow Wing Lake in Nevis, MN. Paul happily welcomed his children’s spouses, Mary, Kathy, Steve and Hans to the family. In 1985, Paul and Dorie opened their home and hearts to Anh and Vu Thieu, creating a lifelong bond with them and their extended family.

Paul enjoyed life! While married to Dorie for 62 years, they treasured a wonderful union. They were members at Bethlehem Lutheran Church for many years and were active there while developing and deepening their strong faith in God. Paul and Dorie both loved traveling, playing cards, fishing and watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals. Paul was extremely devoted to his family and loved spending time with them, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His love for life will be carried on by his children: Marty (Mary) Heine, Dave (Kathy) Heine, Anne (Steve) Skoe, Beth (Hans) Wilz; brother Herm (Kathy) Heine; grandchildren, Karl (Katie) Heine, Alyssa (Matt) Vitzthum, Anna (John) Lewer, Ryan (Kelley) Young, Jenna (Keaton) McCarthy, Nick Heine, Carly Heine, Thor (Jennifer) Skoe, Erik (Sela) Skoe, Andreas Wilz and Marcus Wilz; 12 great-grandchildren; and many very special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Dorie in 2019; siblings; Helene Mueller, Natalie Peregoy and Fred Heine.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, LEAF 742, or to the organization of your choice.

Please take a minute to think of Paul, then make someone’s day with a smile and a wave as he would do.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to all the doctors, nurses, and other caregivers who cared for Paul in his final years.

He will be with us always through the mystic call of the loon, the hum of a fishing boat and the smell of a campfire. Live life as Paul would with happiness and kindness to others!