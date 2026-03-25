April 6, 1962 - March 21, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Lori Ann (Hartmann) Krzyzaniak passed away peacefully at home, in her sleep on March 21, 2026, in North Branch, Minnesota, at the age of 63.

A funeral service will be held Monday, March 30, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow at 4:30 at Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake, Minnesota.

Lori was born on April 6, 1962, at St. Cloud Hospital to Elwin Loren and Marian Elizabeth (Aleckson) Hartmann. She was the youngest of five children. She graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1980 and went on to complete cosmetology training at the Model College of Hair Design. She later earned her associate degree from Rasmussen Business College in St. Cloud.

Lori dedicated much of her career to helping others. She worked for Stearns County Human Services as a financial worker, where she met her husband, Lee. They were married on May 26, 1995, in St. Cloud and shared 30 years of marriage together. Lori later served as a Financial Assistance Supervisor with Chisago County Human Services, where she was deeply committed to assisting low-income families and advocating for those experiencing homelessness.

In her free time, she was an active pool player, serving as a team captain in a pool league and became well known for her 8-ball break. Music was a constant joy in Lori’s life. She loved listening to artists such as The Beatles, Prince, and Janis Joplin, among hundreds of others. She shared that love with her family in a “song of the day” trivia chat. Lori also had a special love for her kitties, Makkia and Avilli.

Lori will be remembered for hosting Thanksgiving & Christmas. The ornaments she gifted will hang on trees for decades to come. She’ll also be remembered for her compassion and the way she brought people together through music, online games and group chats. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Lee Krzyzaniak; her children, Brandon (Jenna) Gerjets, Ashly (Donald) Sawyer, Christine (Scott Searcy) Gerjets; Kimberly “Kim” (Nick) Knutson, and Kari (Bob) Saldana; her siblings, William “Bill” (Martha) Hartmann, Doug (Terri) Hartmann, and Diane Heuerman; and her 16 grandchildren.

Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Elwin and Marian Hartmann; her infant son, Adam Gerjets; her grandson, Grayson Searcy; and her brother, Gerald “Butch” Hartmann.