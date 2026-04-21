July 18, 1969 - April 12, 2026

SERVICE UPDATE

The decision has been made to move forward with a visitation from 4:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Another Memorial Gathering and Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 3:30 PM.

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Tina Marie Timmers, age 56, of St. Augusta passed away in a tragic automobile accident on Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Fairhaven Township.

Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Burial will be in the Assumption Cemetery on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 3:30 PM.

Tina was born on July 18, 1969, in Dickinson, ND to Patrick and Barbara (Myrida) Ternes. She grew up in Marshall, MN graduating High School in 1987 and attended St. Cloud State University for several years before opening Karing For Kids Daycare which she owned and operated for 21 years before opening Timmers Accounting Services in 2013. A few years later she also took over Suncrest Tax Service.

Tina was married to Ehren Timmers on June 4, 2005, at Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, MN. She was a vibrant and active woman with a huge heart full of love and caring which was clear in how she lived her daily life. From bringing home and caring for every injured or lost animal she found growing up to being a mom to everyone and always making her home a warm and welcoming place for all her kids’ friends to gather. When her daughters joined dance, she became very involved; even joining the mom’s dance group the Momsters and attended countless dance events with them. She attended all her kids’ events and recorded them on her ever-present camcorder. Tina loved the outdoors, camping, traveling to warm places, listening to country music, attending auctions, collecting antiques, scrapbooking her family’s memories, gardening both flowers and vegetables, then canning what she grew, playing board and card games (especially Gin Rummy, Whist and Hearts). Her greatest joy came from her family. She hosted many family events, including holiday gatherings and especially treasured time with her grandkids. In addition to everything else, Tina was a survivor of breast cancer. All who knew Tina will miss her warm smile, constant laughing, and continuous winking.

Tina is survived by her loving family, including her husband, Ehren Timmers of St. Augusta; Children, Brooke (Dylan) Smith of Rosemount, Bailey Katzmarek of Sauk Rapids, Grant (fiancé, Paige Albertson) Timmers of St. Cloud, and Gavin Timmers of St. Augusta; 4 grandchildren, Na’Taliya Smith, Elle Smith, Gordon Smith, and Mallory Smith; mother, Barbara Myrida of Marshall; father, Patrick Ternes of St. Cloud; Brother, Todd (Teresa) Ternes of Montevideo; and sister, Elizabeth (Alejandro) Garza of Greenwood, IN.