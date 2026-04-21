May 27, 1948 – April 14, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Nancy Ann Brewer, age 77, of St. Cloud passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Memorial Gathering Celebrating Nancy’s life will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at Benson Funeral Home Chapel. Private burial will be held at a later date in the Mound Cemetery, Ronneby.

Nancy was born on May 27, 1948, in St. Cloud to Paul and Alta (Milton) Brewer. She grew up in Foley. Nancy worked as a financial worker for Stearns County Human Services for over 20 years. She loved helping people whenever she could, especially her family, friends, and clients. Nancy enjoyed all animals, especially dogs, cats, canaries, and horses, meeting her friends for iced tea every Saturday, feeding Hummingbirds, Orioles, and Cardinals, and the color pink. She was a great mom who had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed.

Nancy is survived by her son, Brandon; siblings, Jeff (Rosi) Brewer and Judy Knoll all of St. Cloud; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Denny, Bill, and Pat Brewer; niece and nephew, Karla and Dan Knoll.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society.