December 18, 1944 - March 27, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Corinne M. Wilson, 81, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, due to complications from a house fire, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, March 27, 2026. A Memorial Service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, St. Cloud on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 2:00pm. Rev. Joshua Reber will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids.

Corinne was born on December 18, 1944, to Ferdinand and Elaine (Meissner) Gruenhagen in St. Paul, Minnesota. She was raised in the area and graduated from high school in 1962, and met the love of her life, Weldon Wilson. They were wed on May 15, 1965, in St. Paul. Corinne was a devoted wife and mother. She had a true passion for motherhood. She was a faithful believer in Jesus Christ and spent some time volunteering at Prince of Peace School in the kitchen. Corinne was caring, sweet, and loving. She enjoyed taking pictures for her scrapbooks, crocheting, reading, but most importantly, spending time with her children and grandchildren. She would take care of her grandchildren during the days, as it filled her days with love and joy.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Wilson who passed away on November 19, 1992; parents, Ferdinand and Elaine; siblings, Lowell Gruenhagen, Carol (Dan) Rawerts, Norma Gallati; brother-in-law, Ev Acker.

Her love is carried on by her husband of 60 years, Weldon Wilson; daughters, Kathy Wilson, Kay (Dave) Niemi, Karen (Tom) Weis; grandchildren, Phillip (Becky) Binek, Travis Binek, Spencer Binek, Paule Niemi, Cory (Lydia) Warner, Hannah (Noah) Staupe, Eric Weis; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Bailey, Ivy Jo, and a Warner baby boy on the way; siblings, Warren (Judy) Gruenhagen, Emily (Jerry) Boleen, and Gloria Acker; sister-in-law, Eloise Gruenhagen; brother-in-law, Jerry Gallati and many nieces and nephews; along with many other relatives and friends.