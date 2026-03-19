December 21, 1931 – March 14, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Lyndon John Sukola, age 94, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March, 14, 2026.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 on Monday, March 23, 2026, at Salem Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial with full military honors will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Lyndon was born in Sandstone, MN on December 21, 1931 to Charles and Zora (Cooper) Sukola. After high school he worked for the Great Northern Railroad for four years. In 1952 Lyndon enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving until 1954. Lyndon married Joyce Rogers on July 8, 1960. He and Joyce moved to St. Cloud in 1961. Lyndon worked for School District 742 from 1961-1969. In 1969 he purchased Oasis Liquor which he owned and operated until his retirement in 1988. Lyndon was a member of the Sons of Norway and Salem Lutheran Church.

Lyndon will be deeply missed by his daughter, Lynda (Kevin) Larson of Coon Rapids, MN; brother, Richard (Rita) Sukola of Blaine, WA; sisters, Katherine Leslie of Surprise, AZ and Sandra Sukola of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Corey Langlois, Madeleine Larson, Morgan Pluto, Sydney Pluto, and Graham Pluto.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce; daughter, Lisa Pluto; brothers, Robert, David, and Daniel Sukola; and sisters, Janet Schweiter, Floy Martin, Marjorie Whitley, Gail Penn, Lois Drake, and Anita Jackson.