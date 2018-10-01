Emily Marie Korman, 91, St. Cloud

April 16, 1927 - December 1, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 5, 2018 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Emily Marie Korman, age 91 of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, October 1, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Emily was born on April 16, 1927 in St. Stephen, Minnesota to Frank and Agnes (Beniek) Jarnot. She attended a country school and Holdingford High School. Emily worked in Detroit and Minneapolis during WWII. She returned to St. Cloud and was a waitress at Dan Marsh Drug. Emily married Arthur J. Korman on June 22, 1949 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Along with raising her family she worked in the Business Office at Fingerhut for over 20 years, retiring in 1991. Emily was a charter member of St. Michael’s Parish.

Emily especially enjoyed spending time with her family and she was a talented cook, gardener, seamstress and quilter. Art and Emily enjoyed dancing, travel and spending time at Lake Wabana where she always caught the biggest fish.

Emily is survived by her husband of 69 years, Art; children, Karen Saenger of St. Cloud, Gloria (Greg) Notch of Avon, Tom of St. Cloud, Jan Lochner of Sauk Rapids, Debbie (Tim) Connelly of Minnetonka; six grandchildren, Scott (Brittany) Lochner, Melissa (Ryan) Holte and Justin Lochner, Robyn, Kelly and Cole Connelly; six great grandchildren; sister, Irma Nierenhausen of Sartell.

She was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Damis, Elmer, Clarence and Allen; sister, Marcella; sons-in-law, Paul Lochner and Jim Saenger.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.