May 5, 1947 - June 20, 2026

via Roper Funeral Home via Roper Funeral Home

Keith Elmquist, age 79, of Jasper, Georgia, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2026. Keith was born on May 5th, 1947 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Murry and Ruth Osinak Elmquist.

Keith grew up in St Cloud and went to school there. He entered the Army after graduation and went into the infantry where he was sent to Vietnam.

Keith was a lifetime member of the Waite Park Legion as well as the Moose Lodge. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW Granite Post 428 where he was on the rifle squad and enjoyed playing cribbage.

Keith worked 35 years as an engineer for BNSF.

Keith and his wife Linda moved to Jasper Georgia to be close to family in July of 2021.

Keith is survived by his wife, Linda Elmquist of Jasper; daughters and son-in-laws, Lori and Craig Rogosheski of Tennessee, Tonia and Dale Ortman of Jasper, and Becky and James Caldwell of Tennessee; grandchildren, Jordan and Travis King of Virginia, Morgan and Timothy Andrew of Tennessee, Logan Rogosheski (Dalia) of Minnesota; Abigail Ortman of Maryland, Aubrey Ortman of Jasper, Alaina Ortman of Jasper, and Jaxson Mouring-Caldwell; great-grandchildren, Noah and

Melody; and his brother, Duane Elmquist.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Murry “Snuffy” and Ruth Elmquist and his sister, Daisy Elmquist.

Funeral Services were held at 2:00 pm Monday, June 22, 2026 in the Chapel of Roper Funeral Home.