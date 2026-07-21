July 11, 1932 – July 19, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Mary Lou Schneider, age 94, of Waite Park, who passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2026. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Entombment will be in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Mary Lou was born on July 11, 1932 to Wolfgang and Cressentia (Zormeier) Muehlbauer in Buckman, Minnesota. She was adopted and raised by Elmer and Mary (Culloton) Nelson in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Harold A. Schneider on March 19, 1951 in St. Cloud. Together, they farmed most of their life in the St. Cloud area and later moved to Waite Park in 1988.

Mary Lou was a loving mother and grandmother who treasured spending time with family and friends. She loved to go traveling in the family motorhome, tending to her gardens, canning vegetables, cooking, going to the casino and spending time with her beloved horses and dogs. She will be remembered for her love of family, her wonderful sense of humor and her famous potato salad.

She is survived by her children, Harold, Jr. (Joan) of St. Cloud, Darlene (Kevin) Haley of St. Cloud, Gary (Jodi) of Cold Spring, Sharon (David) Twedt of St. Cloud; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold in 2019; brothers, John “Jack”, Henry, Leo, Joseph, Lawrence, George, Norbert and Herbert Muehlbauer; sisters, Regina Schamal and Clara Tretter.

A special thank you to Moments Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Mary Lou.