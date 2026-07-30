October 25, 1937 - July 27, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

Edith Irene Johnson, age 88 of Clearwater, Passed away Monday July 27th, at Quiet Oaks hospice house, St Augusta.

Edith was Born October 25, 1937 in Perley, MN to Paul and Ostine (Ystebo) Hoff. She was baptized and confirmed, at Landstad Lutheran church in Perley, and went on to graduate from Oak Grove Lutheran high school in 1955.

She met Charles Johnson, at a church activity group, they were married on January 16th, 1960.

Their family grew, with son Michael and daughter Laurie, and they moved from Iowa to the Clearwater MN farm they had purchased previously, when her husband’s apprenticeship was complete.

Edith had a passion for sewing, and throughout time made most of her clothes, and did sewing for others. She baked often, and lefse as well as a variety of other Norwegian treats, were holiday favorites. There were always treats to be had!

Edith delved into painting for a while, and made several paintings for herself and family, she also had many other artistic endeavors and at one point opened a ceramic business where she also taught classes for many years.

She became a “snowbird” over time when she and her husband went south for winters, and enjoyed traveling, taking many trips abroad and a variety of cruises over time.

Reading in her chair was a common site, when she was settling in for the day, and there were times you could catch her playing mahjong or solitaire at the computer.

Survived by her daughter Laurie Salazar (Lawrence) of Annandale; Daughter in law, Cindi Johnson of Rochester; Grandchildren Nichole, Chris (Jess), AJ, Frank; Great grandchildren Hunter and McKenna; siblings, Janice and Robert (Linda).

Edith was proceeded in death by her parents, husband Charles, son Michael, siblings Paul, Norman, Clyde, Daniel, Roslyn.

Memorial services celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday August 6, 2026 at Rejoice Lutheran in Clearwater.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home.

Thank you, To all the friends and family who have loved her. And for the life she was able to lead.