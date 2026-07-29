April 14, 1953 – July 17, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

James “Jimmy” Richard Graupmann, age 73, of St. Cloud, MN peacefully passed into eternal life on July 17, 2026 at the VA Hospital in St. Cloud.

Jimmy was born to Raymond and Shirley (Franck) Graupmann on April 14, 1953 in Glencoe, MN. Visitation will be Monday, August 3, 2026 from 4:00–7:00 PM at Daniel Funeral Home, 1010 2nd St. in St. Cloud. Visitation will resume at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at First United Methodist Church, 1107 Pine Cone Road South, in Sartell, MN. The Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM at the church. Lunch will be served at the church after the funeral. Jimmy will be laid to rest at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ Cemetery, ½ mile Southeast of Plato, MN on Hwy. 212 at 3:30 PM on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Plato. He attended elementary school in Plato, where he helped on the family farm and enjoyed playing baseball with his brothers. In high school, Jimmy excelled as a left-handed pitcher, outfielder, and first baseman leading his team to the State Baseball Tournament. He graduated from Glencoe High School in 1971. Following graduation, Jimmy’s family moved to Grand Rapids, MN, where he worked building homes and played baseball for the Grand Rapids Red Sox. He later enlisted in the U.S. Army and continued playing baseball while stationed at Fort Carson, CO, before being deployed to Germany in service to his country. He was honorably discharged from the Army. Upon returning to Minnesota, Jimmy owned and operated Wimpy’s Corner Bar in Taconite, MN.

He spent the remainder of his life in St. Cloud. A devoted member of First United Methodist Church, Jimmy served as the church custodian, played on the church softball team, and faithfully volunteered by washing dishes for church events. He also volunteered at the VA Medical Center, escorting veterans in wheelchairs to their appointments, and managed the Disabled American Veteran (DAV) Forget-Me-Not Drive. Jimmy enjoyed the many relationships he developed while working out at Anytime Fitness.

Jimmy is lovingly remembered by his four siblings: sister Patricia (Tim) Tracy of St. Pete Beach, FL; brother Thomas Graupmann (Denise) of Northfield, MN; sister Carol Ann Cleveland (Allan) of Menahga, MN; and brother Timothy Graupmann (Christie) of Grand Rapids, MN. Nieces and Nephews will also miss Uncle Jim/Jimbo: Samantha, Alexandra, Kristina, Christopher, Stephanie, Erica, Megan, Tarah, Jenny, Ashley, Ryan, Grant, Dylan, and Madeline; as well as great nieces and nephews, Aunt Donna Franck, cousins, church members, neighbors and friends. Special thanks to all the dedicated health care workers at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud Dialysis Center, and the VA Hospital who took such good care of Jimmy.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Edward and Dorothea Graupmann, William and Frieda Franck, his parents Raymond and Shirley Graupmann, and two brothers Robert and David.

Memorials will go to the DAV Forget-Me-Not Drive, Chapter 9 of St. Cloud.