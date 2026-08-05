January 7, 1947 – July 28, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

John David Lommen passed away peacefully at his home on July 28, 2026. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Visitation will begin at the church at 10:00 a.m. John will be interred the following day at Springdale Cemetery in Harrisburg, South Dakota.

John was born on January 7, 1947, to Richard and Georgia (Culver) Lommen on the family farm in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Those early years of farming formed his deep respect and commitment to hard work to achieve one’s goals. He graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1965. John earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1971 from Mankato State University. During that time, he met Stevie McNeely. They were married at St. Leo’s Church (nka, Lumen Christie) in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1974. They were blessed with three children: Meeghan, Daniel and Caileen, three grandchildren: Arie, Lucas and Nathan.

John was employed by International Dairy Queen and opened forty franchises in the U.S. and Canada. In 1976, John and Stevie moved from St. Paul to St. Cloud, Minnesota where they leased and resided above the Red Barn Dairy Queen in St. Cloud. John’s strong work ethic enabled him to also to open a Clark’s Submarine and a Karmelcorn in St. Cloud, as well as two additional Dairy Queens in Annandale and Golden Valley.

John’s favorite moments were spending time with his family and friends, especially at their lake cabin. He will be remembered as a hard-working man, devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren. We will all miss him.

John is survived by his wife, Stevie of fifty-one years, his daughters; Meeghan and Caileen, son; Daniel. Grandchildren; Arie, Lucas and Nathan. Siblings; Bonnie (Dennis) Lunder, Janet Cross, Jim (MaryJo) Lommen, Larry (Susan) Lommen. Sisters-in-law; Linda Lommen, Danielle McNeely, Lolly Salmen (Roddy Norris). Brother-in-law; Patrick (Joan) McNeely along with many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Georgia Lommen, brothers; Peder and Robert Lommen and brother-in-law; Dale Cross.

Our family would like to thank Sherri and the staff of St. Croix Hospice for the care and compassion she showed to both john and his family in his final days. We would also like to thank all the wonderful people who supported us through this time.

Memorials are preferred to Holy Spirit Catholic Church and the Wounded Warriors, in lieu of flowers.