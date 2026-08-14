December 26, 1937 – August 12, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

Joan Jane Schmidt, age 88, of Paynesville, passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of love and family that will be cherished by all who knew her.

Joan was born on December 26, 1937, in Litchfield to Ellein (Driste) and Vernon Flanders. She shared 69 years of marriage with her husband, Russell, before his passing in February 2025. Family was at the center of Joan’s life. She and Russell raised three children, Debi, Charles, and Richard, born in three consecutive years. Together, Joan and Russell built a life centered around their family and their farm. They were true partners in the work of the farm, sharing the many responsibilities that came with farm life. Joan could be found milking cows, tilling the fields, caring for animals, gardening, and doing whatever needed to be done. She was a hardworking and dependable partner who was an important part of everything they built together.

Joan was also known for her warm hospitality and generous spirit. A visit to her home almost always meant a cup of hot coffee and something to eat. Her molasses cookies were a favorite, and there always seemed to be enough food and a welcoming place at her table for one more person. Every Saturday morning you could find her making bread and sweet rolls.

While Joan worked hard, she also knew how to enjoy life. She loved bowling, playing cards, and games with family and friends. Some of her fondest memories were made around a table, enjoying a little friendly competition and plenty of conversation. She especially enjoyed playing “Don’t Get Made,” a marble game that became a favorite with her grandchildren.

She was a master crocheter who created countless beautiful doilies and afghans for family and friends. One of her most meaningful pieces was a crocheted depiction of the Last Supper, which is displayed at Nordland Lutheran Church and stands as a lasting reminder of her talent and faith.

Joan loved animals, especially dogs, and was never afraid to take on whatever challenges farm life presented. She could even be found picking off the “critters” that caused problems around the farm. She also enjoyed taking scenic drives, appreciating the countryside and the simple pleasure of getting out and seeing where the road would lead.

Joan is survived by her children, Debi (Oluf) Johnson of Paynesville, Charles Schmidt of Paynesville, and Richard (Kathy) Schmidt of New London; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; her sister, Betty Thomsen of Paynesville; and sister-in-law, Ramona Frank of Paynesville, along with many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Russell, with whom she shared 69 years of marriage.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2026, at Nordland Lutheran Church. Visitation will begin after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Nordland Lutheran Church.