September 26, 1931 – August 9, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church St. Cloud, MN for Mary Jane Katherine (Kremers) Scholtes, age 94, of St. Cloud. Mary Jane passed away peacefully on Aug 9, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Guests may begin to arrive at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for sharing of memories and registration after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

A private visitation will be held with the family. A private burial will take place after Mass at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Mary Jane was born on September 26, 1931, to Theodore and Frances (Albers) Kremers. She married Gene Scholtes on April 11, 1953, at St. Joseph’s Catholic church in Waite Park, MN. She attended business college and worked for the phone company for many years. Mary Jane then went on to volunteer at the St. Cloud Hospital taking patients to their imaging and lab appointments while making them feel safe and valued. She was a kind and loving mother and grandmother who loved to cook and bake for her children and grandchildren. She was also a longtime member of the St. Peter’s Catholic Church and Christian Women and volunteered many years on the funeral committee.

Mary Jane is survived by her sons Michael Scholtes, Todd (Kathy) Scholtes, and Mark (Rose) Scholtes, her grandchildren Jason Jochum, James Scholtes, Lidiah (John) Scholtes-DeBonis, Emmy (Ben Smith) Scholtes, Tess (Logan) Aleshire, Eve (Noah Westphal) Scholtes, Mia, Giana and Tatiana Gargiulo, her great-granddaughter Oakley Aleshire and her sister-in-law Yvonne Kremers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gene, her siblings Estelle Meemken, Theodore Kremers Jr, Rose Meemken, Al Kremers, and Dennis Kremers; and in-laws Roman Meemken, Richard Meemken, Bernice Kremers, Marvin Scholtes, Duane Scholtes, Charles Scholtes, James Scholtes and Ruth Krafty.