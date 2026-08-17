September 13, 1947 – August 15, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

Memorial Services celebrating the life of Duane L. Grant, age 78 of St. Cloud, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2026 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Duane passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday, August 15, 2026. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Entombment of the urn will take place at Assumption Cemetery Columbarium in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home.

Duane was born on September 13, 1947 in Carrington, North Dakota to Peter and Ann (Seil) Grant. He attended St. Cloud Tech High School. On June 22, 2003 Duane married Barbara Emslander in St. Cloud. Duane worked several jobs throughout his life, most recently retiring as a supervisor at Fingerhut.

He enjoyed sports, especially football. He is very proud of his sports achievements at Tech High School where he earned letters in baseball, basketball and football. He held several records and was inducted into the St. Cloud Tech High School Hall of Fame in 1998. He graduated from the University of Iowa where he lettered in football in three seasons. He earned the Univ of Iowa Boosters Award and has always been a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Duane is survived by his loving wife, Barb.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his Stepmother June Grant.