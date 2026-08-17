February 15, 1933 – August 14, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

Eleanor “El” Marie Feldhege passed away peacefully with family at her bedside on August 14, 2026 at Asher Haus Benedictive Living Community in Cold Spring, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2026 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Reverend Erik Lundgren will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Wendelin Parish Cemetery in Luxemburg.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2026 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday all at St. Wendelin’s Mary Hall in Luxemburg.

Eleanor was born on February 15, 1933 in Marty, MN to Michael V. and Anna R. (Colling) Frank.

As a child Eleanor lived in Marty until age six before moving to Luxemburg where she lived until 2016. In 2016 she and her daughter Margie moved to Waite Park. In 2024 she moved to Asher Haus in Cold Spring, MN.

She was united in marriage to Alphonse B. Feldhege on June 3, 1958. To this union, six children were born.

Eleanor was first and foremost a mother and homemaker. When her children were older, she worked at Spanier Bus Service and then at Fingerhut until retiring in 1998.

She was a member of St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg, the St. Cloud VFW 428 Auxiliary, Catholic United Financial and the Christian Women.

Eleanor enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing bingo, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, making rugs and scrubbies, mowing grass and trips to the casino.

She is survived by her children, Joe (Sue) of Cold Spring, Tom (Gina) of Luxemburg, Margie of Waite Park, Brian (Mary) of Rockville, and Alan (Nancy) of Deerwood; nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; sister, Cleo Streitz of St. Joseph and brother, William (Jan) Frank of St. Joseph.

She is preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Alphonse; infant daughter, Mary; siblings, Lidwina (Al) Lutz and Art (Val) Frank and Ramona (Lee) Thielen; and brother-in-law, Bud Streitz.

The family would like to thank the all the amazing staff at Asher Haus and CentraCare Hospice for the kind and compassionate care given.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.