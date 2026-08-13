March 14, 1932 - August 12, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 PM on Thursday, August 20, 2026, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville, MN for Donald Arthur Haag age 94. He passed away at his home in Rockville on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. The Reverend Joseph VanDenheuvel will be the celebrant. Burial will be at the Eden Lake Cemetery, Eden Valley, MN. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM on Thursday August 20th at the church.

Donald was born on March 14, 1932, at home in Eden Valley, MN, the son of William F. and Luella C. (Cloakey) Haag. He attended school in Eden Valley and was later drafted into the U.S. Army and was inducted into service on November 9, 1954. He served in a combat engineering until at Ft. Lewis, Washington. He was honorably discharged on November 9, 1956.

After he returned to Eden Valley, he met his wife to be and was married to Marilyn Lommel on November 16, 1957, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud, MN. After working various jobs, he went to work at Cold Spring Granite most of his life. During retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family especially at Lake Ida.

He was a member of Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son Donald Jr., 12 brothers and sisters, Dinah, Harold, Orville, Dale, Alvin, Leola, Marjorie, Sandra, Edwin, Darrel, Vivian and Doris.

He is survived by; his wife of 68 years, Marilyn; three children, Doris (Mike Illies) Terwey, Gary (Janet) Haag, and James (Julie) Haag; one daughter in law, Debbie Haag; 10 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren; one sister Donna Becker; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.